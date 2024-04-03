Euro Credit Supply: Primary Markets Still Busy With High Demand

(MENAFN- ING) Executive summary
Supply sitting at a substantial YTD figure of €120bn
Corporate supply reached €41bn in March, another month of busy primary markets. While this March is in line with most previous ones, apart from last year, YTD supply remains much larger than all previous YTD figures, at a notable €120bn. Demand remains hot in primary, with deals still seeing very high subscription levels and low NIPs. We don't expect this to affect our supply forecast of €310bn, a slight increase on last year, as much of this supply is front loading and we expect a slower second half of the year.
Covered supply picks-up in March while senior unsecured issuance stagnates
Issuances are still concentrated on the longer end of the curve with over 52% of the 2024 YTD supply issued in the 5yr to 8yr buckets. 3-4yr maturities are representing less than 20% of total supply, showing a strong drop in shorter maturities as this bucket was nearly 50% of 2023 YTD issuances. French issuers are still leading this year's supply, with a little over €20bn printed. German banks follow with nearly €15bn, well ahead of the other issuers with a maximum of €5bn.
MENAFN03042024000222011065ID1108055392
Author:
Timothy Rahill, Marine Leleux
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.