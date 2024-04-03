Oneplus AI Is Coming: Opening A New Era Of AI-Driven, User-Centric Innovation



EQS Newswire / 03/04/2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Arriving on OnePlus devices from April, the new AI Eraser is set to redefine the mobile image editing experience SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2024 - Global technology brand OnePlus today launched its new AI Eraser image editing feature for OnePlus smartphones. Powered by OnePlus' proprietary large language model, AI Eraser marks a revolutionary step forward in smartphone technology, liberating user productivity and creativity with more intuitive experiences.







"Empowering users with advanced, practical technology is what we live for at OnePlus," said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. "We believe that the potential for generative AI on mobile devices is enormous, with the power to completely transform productivity and creativity. As OnePlus' first feature based on generative AI technology, AI Eraser represents the first step in our vision to liberate user creativity through AI and revolutionize the future of photo editing, empowering users to create remarkable photos with just a few touches. This year, we plan to introduce more AI features, and we look forward to their upcoming availability."

Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and a series of advanced algorithms, AI Eraser enables users to effortlessly select and remove unwanted objects within images from the Photo Gallery. After the user highlights certain objects, such as pedestrians, trash, or imperfections in the image, the underlying AI analyzes the selected area and automatically generates a replacement background that seamlessly blends into the surrounding environment while suiting the overall style of the image, resulting in flawless, picture-perfect images.

AI Eraser is the result of a substantial R&D investment from OnePlus that has been undertaken with a commitment to ensuring the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated content. The proprietary LLM behind the new feature has been trained on a vast dataset that allows it to comprehend complex scenes. Through this advanced visual understanding, AI Eraser is able to intelligently substitute unwanted objects with contextually appropriate elements that naturally elevate the photo's appeal, empowering users with the ability to make high-quality photo edits anywhere and at any time.

The development of AI Eraser closely follows OnePlus' user-centric design philosophy, which places a premium on the value of real user applications. By eliminating the need for complex manual editing or the use of dedicated photo editing software, AI Eraser makes image editing accessible to all users regardless of previous photo editing experience.

"Greater convenience and efficiency driven by the fusion of AI and smartphones will empower people to spend more time doing the things they love," said Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product at OnePlus. "All OnePlus AI features are built from genuine user needs, and we will continue to invest heavily in developing more revolutionary AI-based features that move us closer to our vision for a more convenient future for all."

With the launch of the AI Eraser, OnePlus continues to drive enhancements in user experience. Starting from April, the feature will be rolled out gradually to OnePlus devices including the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4. Please refer to subsequent announcements for more supported devices and specific update details.

For more information, please visit OnePlus or follow us on:

Instagram -

Facebook -

Twitter -

LinkedIn -

YouTube - @oneplustech

TikTok - @oneplus

Hashtag: #OnePlus #AI #Smartphone #AISmartphone The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: OnePlus

03/04/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

