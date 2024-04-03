EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Financing

aap 100% approval of the proposed resolution to amend the terms and conditions of the mandatory convertible bond 2023/2028

03.04.2024 / 17:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



86.03% of the nominal amount and the votes of all outstanding bonds participated in the vote Approval by 100% of the votes cast aap Implantate AG ("aap" or "Company") successfully completed the vote without a meeting of bondholders on an amendment to the terms and conditions of the Bonds with an approval of 100% of the votes cast and the nominal value of the Bonds. 86.03% of the nominal amount and the votes of all outstanding bonds participated in the vote. The company thanks the creditors for this strong result and their support of the company. The main amendment to the terms and conditions of the bond relates to the option of granting bondholders the right to elect conversion without observing a lock-up period and also to grant them the right to exercise their conversion right for the first time as early as May 2024.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock exchanges -



About aap Implantate AG aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, produces and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative LOQTEQ® anatomical plate system, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while internationally it primarily utilises a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a sales strategy with its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. via distribution agents. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ). For further information, please visit our website at The figures presented in this press release may be subject to technical rounding differences that do not affect the overall picture.

Forward-looking statements This release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Executive Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of the future developments and results mentioned therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those that aap has described in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore only apply on the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Contact:

aap Implantate AG; aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo, Chairman of the Management Board/ CEO, Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin

03.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: aap Implantate AG Lorenzweg 5 12099 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0) 30 75 019-0 Fax: +49 (0) 30 75 019-111 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A3H2101 WKN: A3H210 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1872751



End of News EQS News Service