Ithink Logistics Joins ONDC To Service MSME Shipping Needs

Logistics start-up iThink Logistics has onboarded the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to strengthen its outreach and provide cost-effective shipping solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Indian e-commerce landscape.

By going live on the ONDC network, iThink Logistics aims to unfold advantages and democratise business opportunities for SMEs and MSMEs, enabling them to transcend conventional limits, the company stated on Tuesday.

The tie-up with ONDC will allow SMEs and MSMEs to benefit from competitive shipping rates facilitated by iThink Logistics' AI-powered courier aggregation platform. This will enable them to access cost-effective shipping solutions, save on shipping costs, and enhance their overall competitiveness, while also ensuring the best turn-around time (TAT) for shipments.

The move to join the ONDC network is a strategic step by iThink Logistics to cater to the diverse logistics requirements of India's vast SME and MSME sector, which forms the backbone of the country's economy.

By leveraging ONDC's open e-commerce network and iThink's AI-driven courier aggregation capabilities, small and medium businesses will gain access to a wide range of logistics services at competitive rates, thereby improving their operational efficiency and profitability.

The partnership is expected to bridge the gap between SMEs/MSMEs and the rapidly evolving e-commerce logistics ecosystem, empowering them to compete effectively in the digital marketplace.

As the adoption of e-commerce continues to surge across India, initiatives like the iThink-ONDC collaboration hold the potential to democratise access to logistics solutions, enabling SMEs and MSMEs to tap into new growth opportunities.

