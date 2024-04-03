Growth Opportunities For Mergers & Acquisition Transactions

(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Has Your Team Identified the Right Growth Opportunities and Value Chain Considerations for Mergers & Acquisition Transactions?

By Frost & Sullivan

The escalating emphasis on sustainability, propelled by climate change imperatives and regulatory mandates, is compelling companies and organizations, along with their stakeholders, to embed sustainability considerations into their decision-making processes. Investors are now prioritizing sustainability metrics in funding decisions, while mergers and acquisitions (M&As) are increasingly integrating sustainability considerations from identification to integration. Neglecting sustainability factors in M&As pose financial and reputational risks. Adapting to this paradigm shift is crucial for navigating the sustainability-driven future of business.

Frost & Sullivan's Mergers & Acquisition Think Tank delved into the fascinating realm of “Enhancing sustainability through M&A: Key Growth Opportunities and Value Chain Consideration for M&A Transactions.” This engaging discussion yielded pivotal contributions that are shaping the future of the industry, thanks to the collaborative efforts of visionary experts.

The following experts collectively brainstormed to craft transformative perspectives:

Klaus Huhn, Growth Expert & Senior Vice President, Frost & Sullivan; Arnaud Bossy, Growth Coach & Associate Partner, Frost & Sullivan; Fredrick Royan, Growth Expert & Vice President, Frost & Sullivan; Jens Grahlmann, Head of Department, Market & Competitor Intelligence, Siemens Smart Infrastructure and Dinesh Tiwari, Managing Director, Broad Peak Capital Advisors LLP .

Key Strategic Imperatives in Mergers & Acquisitions Shaped by Sustainability



Transitioning from the 3P to the 6P framework



Reshaping sustainability through a policies-to-platform approach Prioritizing footprint reduction, handprint enhancement, workflow comprehension, partnerships, and platform utilization to advance ESG (environmental, social, and governance) initiatives.



Sustainability through Strategic Acquisitions



Accelerating sustainability through strategic acquisitions to swiftly diversify into renewables, enhance corporate image, ensure compliance, and make a tangible environmental impact. Prioritizing entry into the right ecosystems, aligning with company values, and adopting a portfolio approach for sustainable growth.



Investments and Partnerships for Sustainable Growth



Leveraging M&A to swiftly address customer needs, ensuring every acquisition accelerates our collective journey towards a greener, more resilient future. Prioritizing investments that not only drive sustainability but also stimulate innovation and foster long-term partnerships to maximize positive impact across industries.



Transforming Private Equity Sustainability Strategy Integrating buyer's perspective into sustainability as a core business strategy.

Embracing sustainability in private equity, not just for compliance, but as a driver for long-term value creation, transforming business models, and ensuring future viability.

Are You Leveraging Sustainability-Driven M&A to Accelerate Growth?

“Innovation is vital for sustainability, and startups offer the agility and fearlessness needed for new ventures. Digitalization is the key to scaling sustainability efforts profitably. At Siemens, we are not only focusing on M&A but also on partnerships and marketplaces, ensuring that everyone benefits from the boldness of startups combined with the strength of our company.”

Jens Grahlmann

Head of Department

Market & Competitor Intelligence

Siemens Smart Infrastructure

