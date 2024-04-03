(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Growth Perspectives: Key Highlights from HIMSS 2024 Summit in Orlando

By Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan's experts had the privilege of covering the latest developments at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition 2024 in Orlando. If you missed attending this event, here are some of the key points and observations from the 5-day conference:



Artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity were the focal points of the event with generative AI (GenAI) use cases generating significant discussion. While conversations have shifted towards the specifics and management of AI, challenges such as lack of trust, readiness, and regulatory hurdles persist in the deployment of AI. Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert Garrett's keynote on“4 Priorities on AI Strategy” was particularly intriguing.

Interoperability and health data sharing remained prominent topics. Major players like Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Amazon continued to focus on their cloud platforms, while vendors such as Cloudera, Snowflake, and Talend emphasized on data integration and ingestion. Interoperability platform vendors like InterSystems and Innovaccer concentrated on building upon FHIR standards and enhancing data access and integration. TEFCA and QHINs were extensively discussed for their potential to address interoperability needs, although challenges in the reimbursement model for Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) persist.

Ambient AI Scribing is becoming commonplace in healthcare, with consolidation expected in the long term. Providers like Hyro, Suki, and Abridge aimed to enhance clinical experiences and patient-provider interactions. Augmedix distinguished itself by offering AI-medical documentation that blends human and technological elements for real-time point-of-care support. . Big-tech companies like Microsoft (Nuance DAX), Amazon Web Services (HealthScribe on Bedrock), Oracle (Digital Assistant), and Google Cloud (Vertex AI) integrated GenAI into their Ambient clinical documentation solutions to facilitate clinical note capture and summarization into EHRs for physicians.

Hybrid Care (virtual care, telehealth, remote patient monitoring), and Hospital-at-Home programs remained central themes. Leading telehealth providers like Teladoc Amwell, Caregility, and Equum Medical focused on reducing nursing turnover, delivering inpatient acute virtual care, and enabling high-acuity care transitions to the home. Best Buy Health highlighted partnerships with Atrium Health to enhance the Hospital at Home experience, leveraging Geek Squad agents for logistics and technical support. Platform and patient engagement were key areas of focus. HealthTech giants such as Epic, GE, Philips, and Innovaccer, aimed to establish themselves as preferred platforms, with a focus on building cloud platforms to support provider solutions. Oracle Health, ServiceNow, Microsoft, and NTT emphasized integrated cloud-based offerings for payer and provider collaboration. Patient engagement remained a priority, with vendors showcasing digital front door and patient-provider communication platforms to enhance healthcare accessibility, convenience, and proactivity.

Creating Tomorrow's Health Today

The sessions on“The Future of Health: Insights from Thought Leaders” and“The Future of Healthcare: How Robotics, Automation, and AI are Transforming Care Delivery” served well to address unmet needs and prospective outlook for the healthcare IT industry in the next five years and what will healthcare look like for future generations.

Alleviating Clinical Burden with Generative AI



Microsoft showcased the adoption of its DAX Copilot GenAI technology through partnerships with Stanford Medicine and WellSpan Health to alleviate physician burden and improve patient-provider interaction during hospital and telehealth visits.

Google launched Vertex AI Search for Healthcare , which uses medical data sets, including clinical notes and FHIR data, to provide medically tuned GenAI) search and answers for physicians, integrated with its MedLM and Healthcare Data Engine solutions.

AWS showcased the adoption of its GenAI technology such as AWS HealthScribe , Amazon Bedrock , and Amazon Q , through partnerships with Pieces Technologies for personal writing assistance for physicians and with Symplr for hospital operations optimization.

Oracle Health announced the improvement of its Oracle Health Data Intelligence solutions suite with a new GenAI tool that helps streamline care management.

Innovaccer launched its Provider AI Companion solution, aimed at addressing clinical documentation challenges. It flags care and coding gaps and suggests potential diagnosis routes to physicians to give them point-of-care support. GE Healthcare and Mass General Brigham announced a new initiative focused on integrating medical imaging foundational models into core imaging workflows. This longstanding collaboration is aimed at prioritizing responsible AI practices and revolutionizing diagnosis, treatment, and overall healthcare delivery through sustainable AI development.

Achieving Patient-Centric Workflow with AI and Ambient Technologies



athenahealth presented its new product feature called ChartSync , which examines patient data from several electronic health records (EHRs) and other sources (such as vaccination registries) within the patient's chart.

Wolters Kluwer introduced its new offerings in clinical decision support systems (CDSS) with the launch of two new products – UpToDate Enterprise for Health Systems and Health Plans, and UpToDate Pro for individual clinicians and small group practices. The company's AI Lab solution, which is Large Language Model (LLM)-trained and powered by UptoDate's evidence-based content was the highlight of the event with the most intriguing new additions that the company has launched.

Epic Systems showcased its 50 plus use cases following its 2023 partnership with Microsoft. This partnership enabled Epic Systems to integrate Microsoft Azure OpenAI and DAX Copilot into its EHR software.

Sunoh shared how its solution – AI Medical Scribe – facilitates clinical documentation by translating conversations between patients and providers. eClinicalWorks shared its AI-powered no-show prediction model that aids healthcare providers nationwide in reducing missed appointments and raising patient show rates.

Responsible AI: Addressing Risks and Best Practices



A new healthcare alliance called The Trustworthy & Responsible AI Network (TRAIN) was announced at HIMSS, to put responsible AI concepts into practice to raise the standard, security, and reliability of AI in healthcare. The following organizations are a part of the network: MedStar Health, Mercy, Mount Sinai Health System, AdventHealth, Advocate Health, Boston Children's Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, Duke Health, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mass General Brigham, Sharp HealthCare, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Microsoft. Microsoft will serve as the network's technology enabling partner.

Cybersecurity : Combining Trust with Technology in Healthcare Imprivata presented its digital identity security solution's new extension to clinical mobile workflows for Android and iOS devices.

Palo Alto Networks showcased its Medical IoT Security platform, alongside its network, cloud, and operations security solutions. Armis displayed how its Armis AI-driven Asset Intelligence Engine powers Armis Centrix, its cyber exposure management platform.

The February 2024 security attack on the pharmacy, medical claims, and payment systems of UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare was a major topic for discussion and driver for further cybersecurity prioritization in healthcare.

Written by Delfina Huergo and Dr. Rishi Pathak

To explore growth opportunities in digital health, connect with our growth experts at:

...

About Frost & Sullivan

View all posts by Frost & Sullivan