SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (SUIC) Eyeing The Lucrative Global Catering Chain & Franchise And Overall Global Supply Chain Markets

SUIC Worldwide Holdings targets opportunities that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, Big Data, AI, Fintech, and Blockchain, to enhance and streamline existing supply chain and financial processes

A key area of focus is the company's operating partnership with Beneway Holdings Group, of which SUIC is the primary shareholder, representing a unique global B2B2C patent fintech platform that offers superior supply chain and other financial support services for merchants and franchisees

SUIC/Beneway subsidiary, I.Hart Group, operates 150 global chain and franchised locations under a variety of brands, providing an opportunity to bring reputable and distinguished overseas food product brands to the U.S. In February, SUIC-iHart signed a brand cooperation agreement with Taiwan's largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven Group, potentially opening doors for more U.S. brand cooperation

SUIC Worldwide Holdings (OTC: SUIC) , a company providing research and development venture financing for and investing in private and public enterprises, is, among other things, set on the lucrative global Asian food and supply chain markets. Having doubled in the development of products and services that adopt core capabilities of the Internet of Things (“IoT”), Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), Fintech, and Blockchain, to enhance and streamline existing processes, the company has a firm understanding, strategy, and resources to conquer markets.

According to Growth Market Reports, the global Asian food market is projected to reach $805.08 billion by 2031, up from $437.15 billion in 2022, representing a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. McKinsey Consultants further estimated that by 2025, the global supply chain financial market will be valued at...

