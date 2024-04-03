Bravo Multinational Inc. (BRVO) Now Sets Sights On Uplisting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Bravo has set its sights on uplisting to a national exchange, a move that will align with its rapid-growth strategy, to potentially attract more investors and provide access to funding

The company recently finalized the acquisition of the TVee NOW(TM) platform, a cutting-edge over-the-top (“OTT”) streaming technology

The company expects the platform, set to launch in Q1 of 2024, will be the cornerstone for upcoming ventures Bravo is actively engaged in diligent efforts, including technology development, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and exploring white-label opportunities, in preparation for anticipated exponential growth

Bravo Multinational (OTC: BRVO) , a conglomerate spanning entertainment, media, hospitality, and technology sectors, is implementing a rapid-growth strategy that builds on a strong, solid foundation of streaming media and technology. The company recently acquired the TVee NOW(TM) streaming platform, fulfilling the terms of an asset purchase agreement signed earlier this year with Streaming TVEE, Inc. ( ).

This strategic move, Bravo says, will enable the company to not only own cutting-edge over-the-top (“OTT”) streaming technology but also adopt a hybrid model that combines advertising-based Video-on-Demand (“AVOD”) with subscription-based...

