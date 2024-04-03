Spotlight On Disparities In Pediatric Healthcare Access

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) As of 2019, congenital heart defects affected roughly

1.3 million individuals

in America. Mild heart defects are shown to present in at least

eight of every one thousand babies . Experts believe that about

one in four infants

born with these defects need intervention in their first 12 months of life to survive. Now, new research has determined that children in heavily polluted areas classified as economically and socially deprived were almost 50%

more likely to suffer

from congenital heart defects as compared to those from less polluted and less deprived areas.

This comes after research by the American Heart Association observed a possible link between severe heart defects and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to Astiva Health are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN