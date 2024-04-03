Techmediabreaks Informa Releases Date, Info About Upcoming Finovatespring 2024 Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Informa PLC, a London-based events production, digital products and academic research services agency, has released information about its annual FinovateSpring event. The cutting-edge fintech conference focused on the digital future of financial institutions is scheduled for May 21–23, 2024, in San Francisco. According to the announcement, more than 1,200 senior leaders will attend the event, including some 840 C-level executives, heads of departments, directors and vice presidents; 600-plus attendees from banks and other financial institutions; more than 50 demo-presenters; and 100-plus speakers. The event offers invaluable networking opportunities, including high-impact meet-and-greet sessions and one-on-one conversations.“As the West Coast's leading fintech showcase where decision-makers meet, see and redefine the future of financial services, Finovate is an information-packed conference that is specially designed to maximize education and networking opportunities for financial sector executives, investors, C-suite leaders, financial innovators and fintech operators,” the announcement stated.“Attendees will gain invaluable insights from an immense diversity of expert perspectives presented within specially curated environments that drive collaborative pathways, optimizing business efficiencies and outcomes.”

To find out more about the event, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information about the company and event, visit .

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a tech-focused financial news and content distribution company, one of 50+ brands within IBN , providing:

(1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets;

(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a specialized communications platform with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public tech companies that desire to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By putting a spotlight on the latest and greatest in the tech industry, TMW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where investors come to learn about the next big things in tech and the companies that are making them happen.

To receive SMS text alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

TechMediaWire (TMW)

Los Angeles, CA



212.418.1217 Office

...

TechMediaWire is part of IBN .