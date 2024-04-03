Investornewsbreaks RJD Green Inc. (RJDG) Announces Solid Results From Q2 Filing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) RJD G reen (OTC: RJDG) is a publicly traded company that operates as a holding company focusing on acquiring, managing assets and actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries. RJD Green today announced highlights from the quarterly report for the six months ended Feb. 29, 2024.“Our filing as of Feb. 29, 2024, reflects we generated substantial revenues... $2,551,578 and Net Operating Profit of $439,457 with cash and cash equivalents of $819,724,” said Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green.“We feel this was a solid result during a time of political turmoil and world economy uncertainty. We are focused on the best opportunities to monetize our assets and increase shareholder value fully, which currently reflects $2,561,444 in shareholder equity. With acquisition efforts in place, we look forward to progressing the solid efforts of RJD Green in 2024.”

About RJD Green Inc.

RJD Green operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite and other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer. For more information about the company, visit .

