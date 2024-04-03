How To Find An Employee In Belarus Quickly?

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Recruitment has announced that it is launching a new service on its list, namely EOR.



EOR (employer of record) or outstaffing means hiring an employee to a company through an intermediary. The intermediary company registers an employee for its legal entity and provides it to the client. In addition, the client company does not need to deal with the contract hiring process, accounting, or office rental since the recruiting agency is well-versed in various forms of labour relations and payments required in addition to salaries.



This service is in fairly wide demand despite its only gaining popularity in Belarus. According to the data, foreign companies have many difficulties with paperwork and peculiarities of legislation when hiring employees in Belarus, whether they need an employee at a company branch within the country without a legal person or a specialist who will work remotely.



The company's manager commented, "Our recruiters have been helping companies find IT experts in Belarus for their projects for over 10 years. We are glad to share that now employees can not only be found in a short time but also start their duties even faster through the outstaffing service."



A recruitment agency hires employees with a deep understanding of the company's goals and values and the specifics of a particular project. Using internal resources, recruiters quickly close a vacancy, and thanks to the EOR service, an employee can start working in a few days. This opportunity allows the client company to reach new heights earlier.



About Recruitment



The company Recruitment was founded 10 years ago in Belarus. The recruitment agency specializes in hiring personnel for IT companies and their employment. The company also provides consulting services on human resources management processes and employee search strategies, both for founding and scaling a business.

