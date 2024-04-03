SFENG Showcases Advanced Battery Test Technology At CIBF 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) As the China International Battery Fair (CIBF) opens its doors from April 27th to 29th, 2024, Suzhou Shengyifurui Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, operating under the esteemed brand SFENG, is poised to take center stage. This leading test probe manufacturer from China is set to unveil a new array of innovative products designed to revolutionize the battery testing industry. With a legacy that spans across more than fifty countries and a commitment to unparalleled quality and service, SFENG is dedicated to reinforcing its position as the most reliable supplier in the Chinese market.

Founded in 1978, SFENG's first factory in Cixi City, Zhejiang Province, marked the beginning of a journey that has seen the company grow into an industry titan. Their product portfolio, which includes in-circuit spring test probes, semiconductor spring test probes, and battery charging pogo pi s, has become a cornerstone for quality and precision in the global electronics market.







At the heart of SFENG's showcase at CIBF 2024 will be their extensive range of battery test pins and clip s, specifically engineered for secondary battery charge/discharge applications. These battery test pins, capable of measuring voltage and applying current, are indispensable in the inspection processes of cells, modules, and packs. The current range for these test pins is an impressive 1A to 600A, while the battery clips can handle a substantial 180A.

SFENG's dedication to innovation is evident in their product development. The SF43-6-20-100A model, for instance, features a copper sheet with BeCu material, PPS1140 plastic, and electroplating that includes nickel for the entire copper sheet with gold plating on functional areas. This model is designed to withstand a compression stroke of 5.0mm, a pressure of 8.5 kg with a 20% tolerance, and a rated current of 100A. It boasts a service life of more than or equal to 30,000 times, setting a new standard in durability and reliability.







The High-performance 60A current probe pin set, another highlight of SFENG's offerings, is tailored for 4680 cylindrical battery testing. This set includes an 18.0 voltage pin, a 7.0 coaxial pin, a 7.0 current pin, and a 4.0 temperature needle, all made with copper and plated with gold or nickel to ensure optimal performance. The full travel of these pins is 8.0mm or greater, and they are designed to maintain a spring force within a 20% tolerance at a working travel of 5.0mm. This level of precision is crucial for applications ranging from fixture construction and wire harness testing to specialized tasks such as charging and discharging processes in battery production.







SFENG's commitment to customer satisfaction extends beyond their product offerings. They have a robust system in place to respond to inquiries within 24 working hours and welcome customized designs and OEM orders. With a manufacturing facility that boasts a monthly production capacity of 300,000 pieces and an ISO9001 quality administration system certification, SFENG ensures that all orders are completed within 15 working days.

For those interested in experiencing SFENG's superior quality and service firsthand, sample orders are not only welcome but can also be a mix of different products. The company's global reach is facilitated by partnerships with major shipping carriers such as DHL, UPS, FedEx, TNT, and EMS, ensuring that samples and mass orders are delivered promptly and precisely.

Visitors to CIBF 2024 are cordially invited to visit SFENG at Booth No. N5B235 to explore these cutting-edge products and discuss potential collaborations. With a focus on product innovation, Join, and delivering the most professional products and services, SFENG is excited to connect with industry professionals and customers from around the world.

Contact information:

Company: Suzhou Shengyifurui Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd

Add: Room 1411,Building A,Jinfeng Industrial Park,No.646 YushanRoad,Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province.(215101)

Tel: 0512-68051148

Address: Chongqing International Expo Center No. 66, Yuelai Avenue, Yubei District, Chongqing(Booth no.: N5B235)