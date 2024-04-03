Jiangxi: Stunning Picturesque Scenery Yangtze River Delta Cultural Tourism Promotion Campaign A Resounding Success In Shanghai

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Visit Jiangxi together and be captivated by its beautiful landscapes! On March 31, the Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Trip Group held a launch ceremony for“ Jiangxi: Stunning Picturesque Scenery ” as part of the Yangtze River Delta cultural tourism promotion campaign in Shanghai. Then campaign, which also featured a series of other accompanying events, was a resounding success.

Event 1: Forging Ahead on a New Path of Innovation – “Jiangxi: Stunning Picturesque Scenery” launch ceremony as part of the Yangtze River Delta cultural tourism promotion campaign. With the theme of“Jiangxi: Stunning Picturesque Scenery”, the event used“Spring Mountains,”“Spring Waters,”“Spring Villages,” and“Spring Cities” as the key concepts and drew inspiration from classic poems describing the season of spring to create four separate segments:“Exploring poetic landscapes in the mountains,”“Immersing in the delightful melodies of Jiangxi's spring waters,”“Leisurely embracing the charms of eastern villages,” and“Celebrating the vibrant spring in Jiangxi, yeah!” The aim was to showcase the breathtaking beauty of the picturesque Jiangxi during spring and urge travels to explore and discover the beauty and vitality of the place through“Mountains,”“Waters,”“Villages,” and“Cities”.







At the launch ceremony, Zhang Xu, Vice President and Head of Government Affairs from Trip Group, delivered a keynote address tilted“Insights into the Jiangxi Cultural Tourism Market and Route Recommendations”. He highlighted that according to Trip data, in 2023, Jiangxi's number of visitors and tourism revenue recovered to 121% and 124% of 2019 levels respectively, the fastest in China. In the first quarter of 2024, the total number of tourists to Jiangxi grew 31.58% year-on-year compared to 2023, while total spending increased by 32.38% year-on-year. These double-digit growths demonstrate the robust momentum in Jiangxi's tourism industry.







Event 2 : symposium on the promotion of Jiangxi's cultural and tourism industry supply chain in the Yangtze River Delta region . Chen Xiaoping, member of the Party Group of the Jiangxi Provincial People's Government, Mei Yi, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Wang Wei, Senior Vice President of Trip Group, and senior managers from major cultural and tourism enterprises in the Yangtze River Delta region delivered speeches at the event. They jointly called for closer communication and exchanges across different disciplines and in deeper, more comprehensive ways to strengthen pragmatic cooperation and achieve shared development that is mutually beneficial to all stakeholders.

Wang Wei from Trip Group shared at the meeting that according to Trip data, tourist arrivals in Jiangxi grew 92.87% year-on-year in 2023 compared to 2022, while spending increased by 120.32% year-on-year. Compared to 2019, tourist arrivals grew by 80.8% while spending increased by 62.4%. The increase in both tourist arrivals and spending show the strong growth momentum of Jiangxi's thriving cultural tourism industry. Going forward, Trip Group will continue to strengthen its cooperation with Jiangxi's cultural tourism sector and drive high-quality development of Jiangxi's cultural tourism.







Event 3: Interweaving Cities with a New Identity – marketing event for Captain Trip 5: Jiangxi. On the banks of the Huangpu River in Shanghai, the unique scenery of Jiangxi was presented to the entire Shanghai city, setting a new benchmark for cross-destination promotion. Leveraging on the publicity generated by the campaign, Jiangxi's beautiful scenery was prominently displayed at iconic buildings, airports, subways and other venues across Shanghai, using the metropolis to provide a window to the wonderful story of Jiangxi.







Event 4: Promoting Cultural Tourism in Jiangxi's Ganpo Region – Intangible cultural heritage markets and performances across 11 Jiangxi cities. Jiangxi cities made use of the opportunity to showcase their cultural creativity, traditional handicrafts, cuisine, and performances. The goal was to give tourists a glimpse of the finest Jiangxi has to offer, such as exquisite crafts and strong cultural heritage. Through interactive activities, tourists developed a better understanding and stronger curiosity about Jiangxi, stirring their interest to visit in the future.







With these four major events, Jiangxi's culture and history was promoted to international tourists in a comprehensive manner, covering different industries and sectors. This allowed various stakeholders, including tourists, cultural tourism countries and travel agencies, to witness Jiangxi's rich cultural tourism resources, strong history of culture, great developmental potential, and commitment to achieving growth together.

The Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Trip Group are working together very closely. Going forward, Trip Group will continue to deepen its cooperation with Jiangxi's cultural tourism. Specifically, Trip Group will strengthen efforts across eight areas: promoting the“Attracting Tourists to Jiangxi” project; developing inbound tourism; driving the silver economy; boosting content production; integrating cross-sector resources; cultivating new tourism business models; making use of big data; and empowering cultural tourism brands. These will in turn uncover new consumer opportunities; reinforce the synergies between culture and tourism; continuously innovate tourism experiences in Jiangxi; and promote the high-quality development of Jiangxi's cultural tourism industry.