GWM Achieves New Sales Record As New Energy And Overseas Sales Surge

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Baoding, China – On April 1, GWM released its sales figures. In March 2024, GWM sold 100,276 new vehicles, with a 11.02% year-on-year increase. Among this, 21,882 new energy vehicles were sold, reaching a year-on-year increase of 66.34%, and 35,815 vehicles sold overseas, reaching a 60.66% year-on-year growth, hitting a new sales record. During the first quarter, GWM sold 275,333 new vehicles, a 25.11% year-on-year growth. Overseas sales reached 92,778 units, a year-on-year growth of 78.51%.







In the first quarter of this year, GWM continued to consolidate its leading position in the market, with its excellent product power and perfect product matrix, realizing another leap in qualitative and quantitative development. Focusing on the“ONE GWM” brand strategy, GWM has continued to lay out its overseas operations. Along with the continuous launch of new products, its global product matrix has become more abundant, and its market performance has continued to improve, successfully demonstrating itself as the new power of China's automobile brands.

Recently, GWM TANK SUVs have been introduced in South Africa, Mexico, Indonesia and other regions, bringing products with powerful off-road performance and luxurious and comfortable driving experience to local consumers.

In the ASEAN market, GWM showcased at the Bangkok International Motor Show in Thailand with its star models. The GWM SAHAR POER, locally positioned as a new first-class intelligent pickup truck, made its stunning debut, and formally opened for pre-sale. The official launch of the GWM TANK 500 and GWM HAVAL H6 in Indonesia highlights GWM's rapid layout in the field of new energy vehicles overseas, which will further consolidate its leading position in the ASEAN automotive industry.

Based on the excellent product strength, GWM continues to strengthen its owner service. 2024 Global GWM TANK Owners Celebration was held on March 30th. More than 2,000 loyal owners of GWM TANK from China and a dozen countries and regions, more than 50 industry partners and hundreds of media representatives gathered in Xishuangbanna, Yunnan province, exploring the charms of technology, and enjoying Chinese off-road culture. GWM also organized five GWM TANK Alliance owners' events in the Middle East, with one hundred GWM TANK SUVs assembled and 400 GWM TANKERs gathered to conquer the Middle East off-road highlands in 22 days.

In the future, GWM will continue to adhere to long-termism, focus on the intelligent new energy track, and further realize high-quality development. At the upcoming Auto China 2024, GWM will present a number of major new vehicles to create a popular user brand and build stronger global market competitiveness with continuous innovation in products, technologies and services.