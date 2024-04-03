QNB Group Wins 'Fastest Growing Credit Card Portfolio In Qatar' Accolade From Visa

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, was awarded with the 'Fastest Growing Credit Card Portfolio in Qatar' by Visa for its exceptional performance and growth, and as a clear testament to its commitment to providing customers with rewarding and innovative payment products.

In addition to this prestigious accolade, QNB Group has also been recognised for its successful launch of Visa's exclusive invite-only card for its ultra-high net worth segment, and Qatar Airways Visa co-branded credit card.

The exclusive invite-only credit card provides unparalleled levels of benefits and privileges designed to meet the discerning payment needs of QNB's private banking customers.

The newly launched Qatar Airways Visa co-branded credit card offers customers an array of benefits, including travel rewards and exclusive access to Qatar Airways services.

This successful launch is a result of the strong partnership between QNB, Visa and Qatar Airways, and their shared commitment to providing customers with exceptional value and service.

Commenting on the recognition, Yousef Mahmoud al-Neama, chief business officer, QNB Group, said:“These awards and recognition clearly underscore QNB's position as a leader within the cards and payments industry in Qatar. We remain committed to continuous improvement and innovation coupled with the highest levels of security to offer the best products and services to our customers. We are thrilled about the recognition and we will continue our digitisation agenda across our products and services.

Shashank Singh, Visa's vice-president and general manager (Qatar and Kuwait), stated: "Our longstanding partnership with QNB has been instrumental in supporting the local government's ambitions of growing the digital economy in Qatar.

“These awards recognise the remarkable progress QNB has made in introducing innovative, rewarding digital payment products to consumers and supporting local businesses. We are delighted to present this award to QNB and look forward to continuing this journey of innovation and growth together."

QNB Visa credit cards are secure, convenient and rewarding payment products with a host of benefits and privileges for cardholder. Customers can transact safely and seemingly using multiple payment options including mobile wallets.

