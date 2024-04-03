Qatar To Continue Gaza Truce Efforts: PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani welcomed the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez in Doha on Wednesday, stressing the ongoing strong relations between the two friendly countries.

In a joint press conference after their meeting in Doha, HE Sheikh Mohamed said that they discussed various key topics of mutual interest related to the development of the mutual relations and the war on Gaza and the situation in the region among other issues. He said that the Qatar-Spain relations have seen considerable development since 1972, with remarkable development in investments, energy, trade and economic cooperation. Accordingly, the two countries will sign a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the first strategic dialogue between the two countries to further enhance such excellent cooperation in various fields.

HE Sheikh Mohamed said that the talks focused in particular on the latest updates of the war on Gaza and the imminent need to end the Israeli aggressions against the Palestinian people immediately as the causalities among the civilians Palestinians have crossed all the limits. The Israeli air strikes on the World Central Kitchen convoy, which offered food aid to the vulnerable was especially deplorable.

He said that Qatar will continue its efforts alongside the partners and Egypt to reach a settlement and release all hostages alongside the Palestinian detainees. He also stressed that Qatar is not part of the conflict and does not have the power to take decisions in such conflict but it exerts all it can and will continue to do so to establish peace and security in the region.

Meanwhile, Sanchez thanked Qatar for its sincere and ongoing efforts to end this conflict. He also called on the Prime Minister of Israeli to respect the rules of the International Humanitarian Law. Further, he stressed that Spain is calling for an international conference to launch the two state solutions and get the Palestinians and Israelis to recognize each other to maintain peace, stability and security in the region. He also stressed the importance of the strategic relations between Qatar and Spain, as Qatar plays a key role in the sector of energy security for Spain and there are strong investments between the two countries with various major Spanish companies undertaking key roles in Qatar's development.

He also praised Qatar's efforts in promoting the role of women in the local society. He noted that during his visit to Doha he has met a number of Qatari women who have undertaken major roles in business, economy, sports, diplomacy and other fields, contributing to the overall development of the country.

