Milk Specialties Global Joins Vanguard Renewables' Farm Powered Strategic Alliance

(MENAFN- 3BL) MINNEAPOLIS, April 3, 2024 /3BL/ - Milk Specialties Global, a nutrition ingredients manufacturer, is the most recent food and beverage manufacturer to join Vanguard Renewables® Farm Powered Strategic Alliance (FPSA). The FPSA was launched in 2020 with founding members Unilever, Starbucks, Dairy Farmers of America, and Vanguard Renewables and has since grown to more than 20 national and regional food and beverage companies.

"Milk Specialties is the latest sustainably minded food and beverage manufacturer to join the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance," stated Neil H. Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Vanguard Renewables. "We are thrilled to add them to our cohort of first movers in the food and beverage industry focused on sustainability, decarbonization of supply chains, and moving towards a more circular economy."

The FPSA, a collaborative initiative focused on driving systemic change, is dedicated to promoting sustainable organic waste reduction and regenerative agriculture solutions. With the addition of Milk Specialties Global, the Alliance gains a valuable partner with extensive experience in sustainable manufacturing and is dedicated to supporting America's farmers.

"Recognizing our responsibility towards customers, suppliers, employees, and competitors, we are committed to fostering collaboration and being a responsible corporate citizen," stated David Lenzmeier, Chief Executive Officer at Milk Specialties Global. "Our company's DNA is rooted in the ethos of doing more with less, constantly striving to minimize our environmental impact while maximizing production efficiency, and joining the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance is part of our focus on collaboration across all business verticals."

The company's success story began by utilizing whey by-product from dairy manufacturing and upcycling that into protein ingredients. Today, Milk Specialties' range of high-quality ingredients, including whey and milk proteins, functional fats, and carbohydrates, are not only sold under the consumer labels of their partners but are also available through major retailers across the globe.

Vanguard Renewables partners with food and beverage manufacturers to recycle their inedible food waste via Farm Powered® anaerobic digestion, which converts organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG). This RNG is then used to generate electricity, heat, and transportation fuel, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. By diverting food waste from landfills and transforming it into clean energy, Vanguard Renewables is making a significant impact on the environment while also creating economic opportunities for farmers and local communities.

In March, Vanguard Renewables celebrated a decade in clean energy innovation and organic materials solutions. The Company has grown from two facilities under management in 2014 to 32 sites across the United States, with new projects commencing construction consistently over the next four years. A highlight in its decade-long history was the formation of the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance which now boasts more than 20 national and regional companies across several verticals.

By joining the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance, Milk Specialties aims to further strengthen its commitment to sustainable practices. This strategic partnership will enable the company to collaborate with like-minded organizations and leverage collective expertise to drive positive change across industries.

Further, its inclusion in the FPSA aligns with their long-standing dedication to responsible business practices. By joining Vanguard's Farm Powered movement, the company reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and sets an example for the industry. Through collaborative efforts, Milk Specialties and the other members of the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance are ensuring a greener and more sustainable future.

For more information about Vanguard Renewables and the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance, please visit

###

Visit Vanguard's Media Room:

Media Contact:

Billy Kepner

607-331-9806

...

About Vanguard Renewables:

Vanguard Renewables, based in Weston, Massachusetts, is a national leader in developing food and dairy waste-to-renewable energy projects. The Company owns and operates on-farm anaerobic digester facilities in the northeast and currently operates manure-only digesters in the south and west for Dominion Energy. Vanguard Renewables plans to expand nationwide to more than 150 anaerobic digestion facilities by 2026. Vanguard Renewables is committed to advancing decarbonization by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from farms and food waste, generating renewable energy, and supporting regenerative agriculture on partner farms via Farm Powered® anaerobic digestion. Vanguard Renewables is a portfolio company of funds managed by BlackRock. To learn more visit vanguardrenewables.

About Milk Specialties Global:

Milk Specialties Global is a manufacturer of nutritional ingredients for the health and wellness, performance nutrition and functional food industries, with 12 manufacturing facilities in WI, MN, NE, IL, ID and CA. The core of Milk Specialties' business is in high protein ingredients (whey protein concentrates, isolates and hydrolysates, as well as milk protein concentrates, isolates and micellar casein), lactose and permeate as well as value added ingredients such as lactoferrin. Milk Specialties also have a significant presence within the pet and livestock feed industries. Additional information about Milk Specialties, including the benefits of its proprietary processing methods, can be found on .