Securing Our Digital Future: Palo Alto Networks Releases Fiscal 2023 Environmental, Social, And Governance Report

(MENAFN- 3BL) “As a company built on trust, it is imperative that we continue to be a leader in responsible business practices. Through science-based climate action, investing in our global workforce and communities, and operating with integrity, we are helping protect our digital way of life.” – Nikesh Arora, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Palo Alto Networks

Today Palo Alto Networks released its fiscal 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. With the report Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, underscores how transparent corporate responsibility initiatives are imperative to making a lasting impact and powering a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before.

The report provides a complete view of Palo Alto Networks' commitment to an ambitious science-based climate strategy, building an employee-centric culture, extending the culture of responsibility to its supply chain, enabling its communities to thrive, and operating with purpose.

Features of the report include:



In 2023, Palo Alto Networks' science-based targets were validated by the globally recognized Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), aligned to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) guidance.

As of January 1, 2023, Palo Alto Networks partnered with its local utility to procure 100% renewable electricity to power its Santa Clara, California headquarters.

Palo Alto Networks made the 2022 CDP A-List and was recognized as a CDP 2022 Supplier Engagement Leader for its efforts to engage suppliers on environmental sustainability.

In fiscal 2023 Palo Alto Networks introduced Global Hiring Committees, with a focus on elevating hiring standards and ensuring the recruitment of diverse talent. The committees create quality and equity throughout the hiring process.

2,400+ academic institutions and nonprofits leveraged Palo Alto Networks' Cybersecurity Academy program globally, delivered through partnerships with nonprofits and academic institutions to prepare young professionals for careers in cybersecurity.

In fiscal 2023 Palo Alto Networks took California's Equal Pay Pledge to reduce unconscious bias and structural barriers, promoting best practices aimed at closing the pay gap and promoting fundamental equity for employees. 50% of the company's Board Directors are diverse based on Directors' gender, race, ethnicity or nationality.

Palo Alto Networks 2023 ESG Report is available here.

