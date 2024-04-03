JBL Campus Ambassadors Shine On The College Basketball Court

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on HARMAN Newsroom

Basketball season is here... and HARMAN is all in on the action!

With its undeniable connection to music, entertainment and sports, HARMAN's audio brands are always bringing the incredible energy of that pre-game playlist to consumers' ears and delivering powerful sound to enrich the stadium experience. This is also what drives our market-leading audio brands like JBL to partner with top athletes, who are looking to showcase their originality on and off the court.

Earlier this year, we launched the JBL Campus ambassador program, a partnership with NIL student athletes and influencers. The iconic JBL brand has become a staple all over college campuses, and with JBL Campus, the brand is partnering with student athlete and influencer ambassadors ranging from a variety of sports, fields of study and backgrounds for content creation. With 25 dynamic student athletes and 55 lifestyle influencers on board across 45 U.S. college campuses, these partnerships celebrate authenticity and unfiltered self-expression, while showcasing our leadership across diverse areas from music, art, sports and social impact. Most of all, JBL Campus is a community of inspiring students who authentically embody the essence of the JBL brand.

As you're cheering on your favorite teams, get to know some of our JBL Campus athletes who are competing in men's and women's basketball:

Shay Holle, Women's Basketball, University of Texas

Expectations are high for the Texas Longhorns. For Texas Longhorns Guard Shay Holle, this helps her strive for excellence every time she puts on her burnt orange uniform. With JBL, Shay is always game ready with the sound for the big moments ahead.

Flau'jae Johnson, Women's Basketball, LSU

With many passions on and off the court, Flau'jae grew her partnership with JBL with excitement about how the JBL Campus program embodies the spirit of self-discovery and amplifies authentic voices. As a basketball star and rap music artist, JBL represents both parts of her career – whether recording and expressing herself through music or getting into the zone by listening to her favorite lyrics before a game. As LSU strives for back-to-back titles, it's time for the team to focus in. She says music is motivating and blocks out the noise, and believes in her team to achieve another year of massive success.

Hunter Dickinson, Men's Basketball, University of Kansas

As center for the Kansas Jayhawks, Hunter Dickinson had a decorated and award-winning year with the men's basketball team. When he gears up to perform his best, the JBL Boombox 3 and JBL Pulse 5 help him dial in and lead his team to victory.

From studying to game days, JBL audio products are essential for college students (and anyone who enjoys this unique time of the year in the world of sports) looking to enhance their experiences with powerful sound. JBLxMe offers customizable color options so you can represent your school or team colors during the game and beyond.

As HARMAN's JBL Campus program reflects very seamlessly, our brands like JBL are committed to fostering unique narratives and elevating voices that are shaping the future, while reaching and engaging with new audiences and communities across the country. For more information about JBL Campus and our ambassadors, visit: .