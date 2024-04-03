Delhi HC Reserves Judgement In Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Challenging Arrest

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved judgement in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by Enforcement Directorate and subsequent remand over his alleged involvement in the Delhi Liquor policy case order was reserved by a bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who was arrested by ED on March 21, is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail. On March 22, the trial court remanded him to six days of ED custody, which was extended by further four days. On April 01, he was remanded to judicial custody till April 15 all Updates on Arvind Kejriwal news HereLast week, the Delhi High Court refused to interfere with Kejriwal's arrest. However, the court issued notice to anti-money laundering agency ED on the plea moved by Kejriwal raising issues of legality and validity regarding the arrest and remand its response to the petition, the Enforcement Directorate had said that Kejriwal is the kingpin and the key conspirator of the excise scam and that there are reasons to believe on the basis of material in its possession that he was guilty of the offence of money laundering excise policy case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's liquor policy 2021-22 that was later scrapped Read: Sanjay Singh's bail: Will it help ease tough PMLA rules, give respite to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy case?The Supreme Court on April 2 granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh in a case linked to the Delhi liquor policy scam.

The Court slammed the probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate, noting that no money had been recovered from Singh's possession and that the allegation of him receiving a ₹2 crore bribe could be examined in the trial the hearing on April 3, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the Court that investigation in the Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is in a nascent stage. He also pointed out that Kejriwal has not challenged the latest order remanding him to 15 days judicial custody, according to legal news website LiveLaw.

Also Read: Sanjay Singh bail: Supreme Court slams ED, 'Nothing has been recovered...'Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Kejriwal argued that the ED did not comply with Section 50 Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which empowers it to issue summons and collect evidence.

\"It is clear that section 50 involves an inquiry. Because it's inquiry which enables ED to make up mind about arrest and prosecution. No attempt is made to record my section 50 even at my residence,\" Singhvi said in the court.



