Japan Starts Issuing Evisas For Indian Tourists: Check How To Apply Online

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Japan has started issuing eVisas for Indian tourists from April 1, doing away with the need to get physical stickers on the passports. Indians who want to visit Japan may now apply for the visas online via VFS Global's Japan Visa Application Centre to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, eVisa will be a single-entry short-term stay (up to 90 days) visa for the purpose of tourism other purposes, the travellers would still have to apply for visa on-paper at Japanese embassies and consulates ministry also said that if given an electronic visa, the passenger will not have a visa sticker in their passport.\"When checking in at the airport, you will be asked to display a 'visa issuance notice' on your device (e.g. smartphone, tablet) to prove that you have a valid eVISA,\" it said read: US visa news: H-1B, L-1 and EB-5 visa fees hiked; to come into effect from 1 AprilWhich countries are eligible to apply for Japan eVisa?The facility is now available for nationals from Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, USA, China, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Mangolia, the Republic of Korea and India to apply for Japan eVisa?The traveller will have to visit Japan eVisa website: and fill in the details results of the visa application will be sent to your registered e-mail address, if asked, pay the visa fees. It will not be demanded in all cases will be issued eVisa, during the application process, the applicant may be requested to appear in person at the Japanese overseas establishment with jurisdiction over the place of the applicant's residence for an interview to show \"visa issuance notice\" at airportAt the airport, the traveller would be asked to show the \"visa issuance notice\".If a traveller is booking via any agency, the agent would provide this notice with a barcode traveller will have to scan the barcode in mobile phone and set the information which needs to be displayed clicking \"Display\", the notice would appear on the screen with a countdown timer on the top right of the screen.

