Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination From Kerala's Wayanad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (April 3) submitted his nomination papers in Kerala's Wayanad constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Arriving earlier in the day, the Congress leader, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, held a roadshow in the district.

Addressing constituents during his visit, Rahul Gandhi affirmed his unwavering support for the people of Wayanad on various issues, including the prevalent human-animal conflict that has caused numerous casualties in the region. Asserting his commitment, he expressed readiness to amplify the concerns of the hill constituency on national and global platforms.

This marks Rahul Gandhi's reiteration of contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad. In the 2019 elections, he secured victory with 7,06,367 votes, while his closest rival, CPI's PP Suneer, received 2,74,597 votes.

Alongside Gandhi, CPI candidate Annie Raja also filed her nomination today, after holding a roadshow in the constituency. The BJP has nominated its state unit chief, K Surendran, for the Wayanad seat.

Kerala's Lok Sabha polls are scheduled for April 26, with results expected to be announced on June 4.

