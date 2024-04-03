One Piece To Naruto-7 Best Anime Shows On Netflix In 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Based on the popularity and quality of anime series, here are seven well-received anime shows that may still be accessible on Netflix in 2024.

This dark fantasy anime follows humanity's fight against Titans. Its strong action and complicated narrative have made it popular globally.

Tanjiro Kamado, a young kid, becomes a demon slayer when his family is killed by demons and his sister becomes one. Known for its beautiful animation and emotive storyline.

Adapted from the One Piece manga and anime, this fantasy series follows Monkey D. Luffy's adventure to claim the legendary treasure, One Piece, and become the Pirate King.

Set in a world where most people have "Quirks," My Hero Academia follows Quirkless youngster Izuku Midoriya, who wants to be a hero.



Naruto is the story of young ninja Naruto Uzumaki, who wants to be the greatest and rule his tribe. The Naruto Shippuden quest continues with new difficulties.

Edward and Alphonse Elric, brothers, utilise alchemy to obtain the Philosopher's Stone and repair their bodies after a botched experiment in this anime.



In Death Note, high school student Light Yagami discovers a mysterious notebook that lets him kill anybody whose name he puts in it.