Kerala: Resort Employee Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Alappuzha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alappuzha: A resort employee was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nedumudi, Alappuzha. The deceased was identified as Haseena, a native of Assam. The preliminary findings concluded it was a murder as there were signs of a wound on her neck and marks of being tied with a rope.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Haseena's body was found by the resort owner. The owner tried to contact her by phone but was unable to reach them. Her belongings were found near the incident indicating that she was preparing to leave before her death.

The owner of the resort and his daughter stated that no one had come to the resort to see Haseena except her husband. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

Father, daughter dies after being hit by tipper lorry in Ernakulam

Ernakulam: Two people died in an accident at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district today. The incident took place at Perumbavoor MC Road this morning. Eldos and his daughter Blessy, who were traveling on a bike died after being hit by a tipper lorry.



They were traveling on a Honda bike towards Angamali from their home in Kothamangalam via Perumbavoor road. Blessy, a nursing student in Coimbatore was returning to college after leave.

The eyewitnesses stated that the lorry ran over them resulting in severe injuries to both.

