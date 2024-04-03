Cristiano Ronaldo's Bed To Be Put Up For Auction By Slovenian Hotel; Starting Price Set At Rs 4.5 Lakh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the realm of football memorabilia, collectors have seen everything from signed jerseys to match-worn boots. However, a Slovenian hotel is breaking new ground by offering fans the chance to own a piece of history – legendary Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo's bed.

Following Portugal's recent friendly match in Ljubljana, the Grand Plaza Hotel, where the Portugal national team stayed, has decided to auction off the bed that Cristiano Ronaldo slept in. The decision to auction the bed comes with a charitable twist, as the proceeds from the auction will go towards a noble cause.

A spokesperson for the hotel confirmed the unique initiative, stating that the starting price for the bed is set at 5000 euros (approximately Rs 4.50 lakh). They emphasized the significance of the occasion, calling it a "special and unique event" that warranted a memorable gesture for fans to participate in.

"We don't know when we'll have the chance to host Ronaldo in Slovenia again," the spokesperson remarked. "At a special auction, we will offer the bed in which the star Cristiano Ronaldo slept at our place. We wish everyone good luck and successful participation in the event."

This unprecedented move by the hotel has sparked intrigue among football enthusiasts and collectors worldwide. The idea of owning the very bed where one of the greatest footballers of all time rested during his stay in Slovenia is undoubtedly enticing.

Moreover, the charitable aspect of the auction adds another layer of significance to the initiative. By contributing to a worthy cause, fans have the opportunity to not only own a unique piece of football memorabilia but also make a positive impact through their participation.

While football memorabilia auctions are not uncommon, this particular item stands out for its novelty and connection to a global sporting icon. As the bidding commences, it will be fascinating to see who emerges as the proud owner of Cristiano Ronaldo's bed and how much they are willing to contribute to charity for the privilege.

In the world of football, where passion knows no bounds, this auction serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of the sport and the extraordinary lengths fans are willing to go to in order to be part of its history.