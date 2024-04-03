Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nagpur Constituency Profile, Past Winners, Vote Share And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nagpur is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. There are 48 legislative seats in the state. The Nagpur seat is made up of the following six Assembly segments: Nagpur North, Nagpur Central, Nagpur East, Nagpur West, and Nagpur South West.



Nagpur was successively represented by Congress politician Vilas Muttemwar in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2009. The seat was won by Banwarilal Purohit three times: in 1984, 1989, and 1996.

The Nagpur seat had 21,61,096 voters in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, according to figures from the Election Commission. 10,97,087 of these voters were men, and 10,63,932 were women. The third gender included 77 votes. 4,336 ballots were cast in the constituency by mail. In Nagpur, there were 879 service voters in 2019 (757 males and 122 women).

There were 19,00,784 voters in the Nagpur constituency in 2014. 9,20,265 of these voters were female, and 9,80,485 of them were male. The 'others' group included 34 voters in this constituency. In the constituency, 2,161 postal ballots were cast. In Nagpur, there were 1,389 service voters in 2014 (905 males and 484 women).

Who are the main contenders?

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari filed his nomination papers as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

Congress has fielded

Vikas Thakre as the candidate in Nagpur Lok Sabha seat.

2019 election results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, prominent BJP leader Nitin Jairam Gadkari won the seat for the second time in a row with a margin of 2,16,009 votes. He received 6,60,221 votes for a vote percentage of 55.61%. He beat Congress candidate Nana Patole, who received 4,44,212 votes (37.42%). The total number of valid votes cast was 11,86,051. BSP candidate Mohammad Jamal finished third with 31,725 votes (2.67%).

2014 elections results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, former BJP president Nitin Jairam Gadkari won the seat for the first time. He received 5,87,767 votes for a vote share of 54.13%. Vilas Muttemwar, a Congress candidate, finished second with 3,02,919 votes (27.90%).

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 11,86,051 or 54.88%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 10,85,038 or 57.08%.

