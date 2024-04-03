Want to meet Orry? Know how much to spend for 'Orry's Party'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Orry is planning a large meet-up event in Mumbai on April 15. How much do tickets cost? The 'ticket' is a selection of T-shirts with Orry's face and one of his viral one-liners printed on it.

On April 15, Orry will host a large gathering of his "friends, fans, minions, and potential minions" in Mumbai.

Orry, the newest internet celebrity, has gone viral for his funny quips and career mystery, posing alongside Indian and Hollywood superstars.

As Orry continues to make progress in the entertainment industry, he is now allowing netizens to meet and connect with him. However, this comes with a cost.

Orry's event, also known as 'Orry's Party,' will take place at The Nines in Juhu, Mumbai, beginning at 8 p.m. However, in order to meet Orry, one needs pay a ticket for Rs 2500.

The 'ticket' is a collection of T-shirts with Orry's visage and one of his viral one-liners printed on them.

The t-shirts are reported to be exclusive gifts, initially intended for Orry's close friends and colleagues.

Orry stated that all visitors at his party would be treated equally and that he would personally welcome each participant, regardless of the number of people.



Orry's party has generated quite a stir among people who follow him on various social media sites.