Manchester United Eye Julian Nagelsmann Amid Erik Ten Hag's Uncertain Future

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Manchester United's interest in Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly on the rise amidst uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag's future as manager. Speculation swirls that Ten Hag could face replacement at the end of the season due to United's disappointing campaign under his leadership. Despite Ten Hag's desire for more time to improve results, United's lackluster performances, notably against Brentford, have left many questioning his tenure.

The draw against Brentford, marked by subpar play and a late equalizer, has further weakened Ten Hag's position. Notably, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS expressed disappointment with the team's lackluster display, adding pressure on Ten Hag.

As Ten Hag's future hangs in the balance, a slew of potential successors, including Gareth Southgate, Zinedine Zidane, and Nagelsmann, are linked with the manager's seat. Nagelsmann, currently managing the German national team, is eyed by several clubs for a return to club management after Euro 2024. His reputation has been bolstered by former United interim boss Ralf Rangnick's endorsement and growing interest from influential figures like Ratcliffe.

Notably, Bayern Munich, whom Nagelsmann previously managed, are considering rehiring him, further complicating United's pursuit. Talks between Nagelsmann's camp and Bayern are ongoing, indicating the seriousness of the potential reunion.

With competition from Bayern and other clubs, United faces a challenging task in securing Nagelsmann's services. Despite the obstacles, the prospect of Nagelsmann's arrival at Old Trafford looms large as United navigates through managerial uncertainties.