Deaths Of Kerala Trio In Arunachal Pradesh Baffle Authorities, Special Teams Deployed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Arunachal Pradesh: The Arunachal Pradesh police have stated that the possibility of black magic cannot be dismissed over the deaths of three people from Kerala. Three people from Kerala were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday( April 2). The deceased has been identified as Naveen Thomas, his wife Devi, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, and her friend Arya B Nair, a native of Kottayam.

The SP Kenny Bagra stated in a press conference that they will collaborate with Kerala police for further investigation. Additionally, a five-member team has been assigned to investigate the case. The police are probing the suspicion of black magic and clarified that such incidents are not exclusive in Siro.

Kenny stated that the victims checked into the hotel posing as a family, with Naveen providing his documents. Naveen told the hotel teams that he would submit the documents of the other two after some time.

The trio arrived on March 28 and were out for three days. The SP said in a press conference that there was no information about them since April 1.



The preliminary investigation stated that the couple, Naveen and Devi had traveled to Siro in Arunachal Pradesh approximately a year ago without informing the family members. The travel details were uncovered by tracing their Google Maps.

Arya's relatives demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. The bodies of the three were shifted to the medical college in Itanagar.

Naveen and Devi, both Ayurvedic doctors decided to leave their jobs to start a farm. Later, Devi began working as a German teacher in a private school, where she met Arya. Arya was working as a French Teacher in the same school.

When Devi's family tried to understand these things, the couple left the house. Devi, who has been living in Naveen's house in Kottayam for a year, does not have any contact with her parents. Naveen and Devi quit their jobs as Ayurveda doctors to start a farmhouse.

The circumstances surrounding Naveen's interest in the afterlife are also under scrutiny. The trio traveled from Thiruvananthapuram to Kolkata and then later to Guwahati. The documents on their mobile phones have been deleted.

Arya's body exhibited injuries with a blad wound to the next while Devi's hand also bore signs of injury. The police suspected that Naveen may have committed suicide after allegedly causing harm to both women.