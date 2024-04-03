Vijender Singh Joins BJP: Boxer's 'Woke Up To Do Right Thing' Logic Crashes The Internet (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India's first Olympic boxing medallist, Vijender Singh, made headlines as he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in New Delhi, a move that raised eyebrows after his recent reposting of a tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The swift switch prompted questions regarding the sudden change of allegiance, to which Singh offered a response that has since gone viral.

In a video circulating widely on social media, Singh addressed a journalist's inquiry about the overnight transition, stating, "I slept after reposting (Rahul Gandhi's video against Modi and stood with Congress) and when I woke up I thought of doing the right thing and joined BJP." Singh's move came just a day after his repost of Gandhi's tweet alleging Modi's intent to alter the Constitution through "match-fixing" in the Lok Sabha polls.

Explaining his decision, Singh emphasized his commitment to national interest and public service, stating, "I have joined the BJP in the interest of the nation and to serve the people. I want to help more and more people." Responding to concerns about athletes' rights, he affirmed his dedication to upholding principles, irrespective of political affiliations, and pledged to advocate for athletes' welfare.

Singh's foray into politics began in April 2019 when he joined the Congress party and contested the Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi, ultimately losing to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. Speculation had swirled around Singh's potential candidacy from Mathura, a constituency currently held by BJP's Hema Malini, according to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

Hailing from the influential Jat community, known for its political influence in regions spanning Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Singh's entry into BJP politics adds an intriguing dynamic to the electoral landscape. His past association with Rahul Gandhi during political events, including the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Karnal, has also drawn attention to his evolving political journey.