Wild Elephant Tramples Farmer To Death In Telangana

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 3 (IANS) A farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Telangana's Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district on Wednesday, officials said.

The elephant, which separated from a herd which had entered neighbouring Maharashtra from Chhattisgarh, attacked a farmer working in his agriculture field in Burepalle village of Kouthala mandal.

Alluri Shankar, 45, died on the spot.

The elephant's presence in the village created havoc among the people in the area.

According to Telangana's Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Wildlife Warden, Mohan Pargaien, this male elephant entered Chhattisgarh via Gadchiroli of Maharashtra. Part of a herd which entered the Gadchiroli forest two days ago, the tusker got separated from it and entered the Telangana village after crossing the Pranahita River.

He said the field staff was on the job to facilitate its reunion with the herd. He requested people not to take the risk of going close to it which may be dangerous and life threatening. Teams of forest officials were monitoring the movement of the elephant from a safe distance and trying to chase it away.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased farmer.