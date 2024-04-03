Calgary RV Dealership Celebrates 65 Years Of ‘Refreshingly Different’ Customer Service With Canada-First Award Win

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bucars RV Centre is the oldest dealership of its kind in Calgary, offering RVs, parts, service and a free RV“University”

CALGARY, Alberta, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bucars RV Centre (Bucars), Calgary's longest-standing destination for recreational vehicles, is celebrating its 65th anniversary of serving the community. Since 1959, Bucars RV Centre has been a trusted name in the RV industry, providing exceptional service, quality products and unparalleled expertise to outdoor enthusiasts across Alberta and beyond. Bucars RV has one of the largest sales and service lots in western Canada with 16 acres and 16 full-service bays. They also have the largest RV parts department in the country.



Bucars is home to a unique, best-in-class learning centre, making RV ownership more accessible to anyone. Since 2006, Bucars has been offering“Bucars U”, with free seminars and sessions to help people learn about RV basics. For example, participants can learn everything from the basics of RVing and trailer towing to de-winterization or winterization, how to use RV solar power and dry camping best practices.

According to Bucars Owner Jeff Redmond, the face of RV ownership is changing.“A lot of people developed an interest in RVing and camping during the pandemic, and that trend has stayed. Being able to escape the stresses of everyday life is so appealing to many. Today, more than 67 per cent of RV'ers are under the age of 55, and 15 per cent of Canadian households own an RV. We want people to enjoy their RV lifestyle with confidence and ease.”

Canadian RV owners and renters took an estimated 8.8 million RV trips in Canada in 2017, and that number continues to rise.

To celebrate their 65th anniversary, Bucars is hosting a birthday party at their Balzac location. Details include:

What : Fun for the entire family including spin-to-win prizes, more than $3,000 in giveaways, a $1,000 grand prize, face painting, balloon animals, marshmallow roasting, birthday cake and lots of other free food.

When : Friday, April 5 from 8:30 a.m.– 5 p.m., Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m.– 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 7 from 11:00 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Where : Bucars RV Centre is located at 262109 Balzac Blvd, Balzac, AB T4B 2T3

Who : Spokespeople from Bucars will be on-site during the event for media interviews and to talk about the upcoming RV season.

In addition to their anniversary milestone, Bucars was also recently awarded the Diamond Service Award from Newmar , a leading RV manufacturer. Award recipients must achieve more than 95 per cent customer satisfaction from Newmar RV purchasers. Newmar currently has 89 dealers across North America selling their product. Bucars is the first and only Canadian dealership to be presented with the award.

Says Owner Kyle Redmond,“We are continuously striving to improve our customer satisfaction. In addition to our recent Diamond Service Award, we have also been honored to receive the Top 50 Dealers Award for nine years and were only one in five Canadian dealerships to receive it in 2023 - a true testament to the exceptional care for those we serve.”

