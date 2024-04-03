(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Liver Cancer Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 4.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 16.3 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sirtex Medical Limited, Sorafenib (Nexavar), Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and others. Austin, TX, USA, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Liver Cancer Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma, Hepatoblastoma, Angiosarcoma, Others), By Treatment Modality (Surgery, Ablation Therapy, Embolization Therapy, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Liver Cancer Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 16.3 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Liver Cancer Market @ Liver Cancer Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics Rising Incidence and Prevalence : The increasing occurrence of liver cancer, particularly hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), is a primary driver, attributed to factors like chronic hepatitis B and C infections, alcoholic liver disease, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Advancements in Treatment Modalities : Ongoing advancements in treatment options, including surgical interventions, ablation therapies, targeted therapies, and immunotherapies, contribute to the overall growth of the liver cancer market by providing more effective and diverse treatment choices. Increasing Emphasis on Early Detection : Growing awareness and initiatives for early detection of liver cancer through screening programs and diagnostic advancements are vital factors. Early detection enhances treatment outcomes and contributes to the overall growth of the market. Technological Innovations in Imaging : Continuous developments in imaging technologies, such as MRI and CT scans, aid in accurate diagnosis, staging, and monitoring of liver cancer. These innovations play a crucial role in driving the demand for diagnostic tools within the market. Rising Healthcare Expenditure : Increased healthcare expenditure, both by governments and individuals, supports the accessibility and adoption of advanced treatments for liver cancer. This financial investment contributes to the market's growth, fostering research, and the development of new therapeutic options. Risk Factors and Lifestyle Changes : Changing lifestyles, including unhealthy dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, and an increase in risk factors such as obesity and diabetes, contribute to the growing incidence of liver cancer, further propelling the demand for effective treatments and driving market growth. Global Initiatives for Viral Hepatitis Control : Global efforts to control viral hepatitis, a major risk factor for liver cancer, through vaccination programs, awareness campaigns, and improved access to antiviral treatments positively impact the market. These initiatives aim to reduce the incidence of hepatitis B and C, subsequently lowering the burden of liver cancer. Expanding Research on Biomarkers and Personalized Medicine : Ongoing research on biomarkers for liver cancer and the advent of personalized medicine contribute to the market's growth. Identification of specific molecular targets and the development of targeted therapies tailored to individual patients enhance treatment efficacy and drive innovation in the liver cancer market. Request a Customized Copy of the Liver Cancer Market Report @ Liver Cancer Market: Partnership and Acquisitions In 2022, AstraZeneca's immunotherapy combinations, Imfinzi (durvalumab) and Imjudo (tremelimumab), received European Union approval for advanced liver and lung cancers. Imfinzi with Imjudo is approved for 1st-line treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and Imfinzi with Imjudo and platinum-based chemotherapy is authorized for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer treatment. In 2023, MedGenome introduced a genetic test for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy diagnosis in India, broadening its product portfolio. The move reflects escalating competition in the market, highlighting the company's commitment to addressing unmet medical needs and expanding its presence in the genetic testing sector. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 16.3 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 4.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.5% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Treatment Modality, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Liver Cancer report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:



Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Liver Cancer report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Liver Cancer Market Report @

-p

Liver Cancer Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Liver Cancer Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Diagnosis and Treatment : The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in routine medical services, including delayed diagnoses and treatments for liver cancer patients, as healthcare resources were redirected towards managing the pandemic.

Clinical Trial Delays : Many clinical trials investigating new therapies for liver cancer were delayed or temporarily halted due to the challenges posed by the pandemic, affecting the progression of novel treatment options.

Resumption of Screening Programs : With the easing of pandemic-related restrictions, there is a concerted effort to resume and strengthen screening programs for liver cancer, facilitating early detection and timely intervention.

Telemedicine Adoption : The increased adoption of telemedicine and virtual consultations has facilitated ongoing patient care, enabling healthcare providers to monitor and manage liver cancer patients remotely, ensuring continuity of treatment.

Accelerated Clinical Trial Activities : Efforts are underway to expedite and prioritize liver cancer-related clinical trials, aiming to compensate for delays during the pandemic and accelerate the development of new and innovative treatment options.

Focus on Patient Education and Awareness : There is an increased emphasis on educating patients about the importance of regular check-ups, screenings, and adherence to treatment plans to mitigate the impact of delayed diagnoses and ensure better outcomes.

Enhanced Research Collaboration : Collaborative efforts among pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare organizations have intensified, aiming to advance liver cancer research, develop novel therapies, and address challenges posed by the pandemic, fostering a resilient recovery in the market.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Liver Cancer Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Request a Customized Copy of the Liver Cancer Market Report @

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Liver Cancer market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Liver Cancer market forward?

What are the Liver Cancer Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Liver Cancer Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Liver Cancer market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Liver Cancer Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

The Liver Cancer Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America : In North America, a notable trend in the Liver Cancer Market is the increasing adoption of precision medicine. Advanced diagnostics, personalized therapies, and targeted treatment approaches define the landscape. Additionally, a growing emphasis on early detection strategies and comprehensive patient care contribute to ongoing advancements, positioning North America at the forefront of liver cancer management.

Europe : In Europe, the Liver Cancer Market reflects a trend towards integrated healthcare systems. Collaborative efforts between healthcare providers, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies drive holistic patient care. Advances in multidisciplinary approaches, including combined therapies and enhanced supportive care, characterize the European market, aiming for comprehensive liver cancer management.

Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific region exhibits a significant trend in leveraging technology for liver cancer care. Rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnostics, telemedicine, and mobile health applications enhances accessibility and efficiency. This tech-driven approach addresses challenges in early detection and management, contributing to the progressive evolution of liver cancer care in Asia-Pacific.

Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) : LAMEA reflects a trend of improving access to liver cancer diagnostics and treatment. Initiatives focus on overcoming healthcare disparities, enhancing infrastructure, and increasing awareness. Collaborations between public and private sectors, along with international partnerships, drive efforts to address unmet medical needs and promote equitable liver cancer care across the LAMEA region.

Request a Customized Copy of the Liver Cancer Market Report @

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: ...

Browse the full “ Liver Cancer Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma, Hepatoblastoma, Angiosarcoma, Others), By Treatment Modality (Surgery, Ablation Therapy, Embolization Therapy, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at

-p>

List of the prominent players in the Liver Cancer Market :



Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Exelixis Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sirtex Medical Limited

Sorafenib (Nexavar)

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Liver Cancer Market @

Spectacular Deals



Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available. Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market : Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Test Type (AFP Tests, LFTs, Biopsy, Others), By End-User (Hospital-associated Labs, Independent Diagnostic Laboratories, Cancer Research Institutes, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Lung Cancer Surgery Market : Lung Cancer Surgery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Thoracoscopes, Mediastinoscopes, Bronchoscopes, Robotic-Assisted Thoracic Surgery Systems, Surgical Staplers, Surgical Energy Instruments), By Application (Lobectomy, Segmentectomy, Wedge Resection, Pneumonectomy), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Lung Cancer Screening Software Market : Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Mode of Delivery (Cloud Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions, Web Based Solutions), By Product (Lung Cancer Screening Radiology Solution, Lung Cancer Screening Patient Management Software, Nodule Management Software, Data Collection and Reporting, Patient Coordination and Workflow, Lung Nodule Computer Aided Detection, Pathology and Cancer Staging, Statistical Audit Reporting, Screening PACS, Practice Management, Audit Log Tracking), By Type (Computer-Assisted Screening, Traditional Screening), By Application (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)), By Platform (Standalone, Integrated), By Purchase Mode (Institutional, Individual), By End User (Oncology Centers, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Third Party Distributors), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Cancer Stem Cells Market : Cancer Stem Cells Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type of Cancer (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Brain Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Others), By Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Stem Cell Transplantation, Others), By Biomarker Type (CD44, CD133, ALDH1, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies, Academic Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market : Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Size, Trends and Insights By Drug Type (Antiemetics, Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents, Bisphosphonates, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factors, Opioids and Non-Opioids, Others), By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Leukemia, Lymphoma, Others), By Mode of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Topical, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Cancer Registry Software Market : Cancer Registry Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Functionality (Patient Management, Treatment Planning, Outcome Reporting, Follow-up and Survivorship Care, Quality Improvement), By Type of Cancer (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Others), By Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based), By End User (Hospitals, Oncology Centers, Government Organizations, Research Institutes, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

The Liver Cancer Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Hepatoblastoma

Angiosarcoma Others

By Treatment Modality



Surgery

Ablation Therapy

Embolization Therapy

Radiation Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy Chemotherapy

By End-User



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cancer Research Institutes

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Liver Cancer Market @

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

This Liver Cancer Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions .



Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Liver Cancer Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Liver Cancer Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Liver Cancer Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Liver Cancer Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Liver Cancer Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Liver Cancer Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Liver Cancer Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Liver Cancer Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Liver Cancer Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Liver Cancer Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Liver Cancer Market @

Reasons to Purchase Liver Cancer Market Report



Liver Cancer Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Liver Cancer Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Liver Cancer Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions. Liver Cancer Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Liver Cancer market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Liver Cancer Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Liver Cancer market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Liver Cancer market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?



Participants and stakeholders worldwide Liver Cancer market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Liver Cancer industry.

Managers in the Liver Cancer sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Liver Cancer market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Liver Cancer products' market trends. Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Liver Cancer Market Report @

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: ...

Web:

Blog:

Blog:

Blog:

Blog:

Buy this Premium Liver Cancer Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @