Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
|
|
|
|
|
| April 3, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on March 25, 2024 in respect of the fourth quarter of 2023, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (
|
|
|
|
|
| PDMR
| Date Acquired
| Share Type
| Number of dividend shares acquired
| Purchase price per Share
| Wael Sawan
| 28 March 2024
| SHELL (AMS)
| 1,748.87
| EUR 30.99
| Wael Sawan
| 28 March 2024
| SHEL (LSE)
| 76.11
| GBP 26.27
| Sinead Gorman
| 28 March 2024
| SHEL (LSE)
| 670.92
| GBP 26.27
| Philippa Bounds
| 28 March 2024
| SHELL (AMS)
| 0.01
| EUR 30.99
| Philippa Bounds
| 28 March 2024
| SHEL (LSE)
| 134.32
| GBP 26.27
| Robertus Mooldijk
| 28 March 2024
| SHELL (AMS)
| 556.39
| EUR 30.99
| Rachel Solway
| 28 March 2024
| SHEL (LSE)
| 5.00
| GBP 26.27
| Huibert Vigeveno
| 28 March 2024
| SHELL (AMS)
| 1,038.83
| EUR 30.99
| Zoe Yujnovich
| 28 March 2024
| SHELL (AMS)
| 1,179.82
| EUR 30.99
|
|
|
|
|
| The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Julie Keefe
|
|
|
|
| Deputy Company Secretary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| ENQUIRIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Shell Media Relations
|
|
|
|
| International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
|
| Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
|
|
|
|
|
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Wael
| Last Name(s)
| Sawan
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief Executive Officer
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| 30.99
| Volume
| 1,748.87
| Total
| 54,197.48
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 1,748.87
| Price
| 30.99
| Total
| 54,197.48
| Date of transaction
| 28/03/2024
| Place of transaction
| Amsterdam
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Wael
| Last Name(s)
| Sawan
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief Executive Officer
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| 26.27
| Volume
| 76.11
| Total
| 1,999.41
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 76.11
| Price
| 26.27
| Total
| 1,999.41
| Date of transaction
| 28/03/2024
| Place of transaction
| London
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Sinead
| Last Name(s)
| Gorman
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief Financial Officer
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| 26.27
| Volume
| 670.92
| Total
| 17,625.07
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 670.92
| Price
| 26.27
| Total
| 17,625.07
| Date of transaction
| 28/03/2024
| Place of transaction
| London
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Philippa
| Last Name(s)
| Bounds
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Legal Director
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| 30.99
| Volume
| 0.01
| Total
| 0.31
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 0.01
| Price
| 30.99
| Total
| 0.31
| Date of transaction
| 28/03/2024
| Place of transaction
| Amsterdam
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Philippa
| Last Name(s)
| Bounds
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Legal Director
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| 26.27
| Volume
| 134.32
| Total
| 3,528.59
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 134.32
| Price
| 26.27
| Total
| 3,528.59
| Date of transaction
| 28/03/2024
| Place of transaction
| London
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Robertus
| Last Name(s)
| Mooldijk
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Projects & Technology Director
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| 30.99
| Volume
| 556.39
| Total
| 17,242.53
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 556.39
| Price
| 30.99
| Total
| 17,242.53
| Date of transaction
| 28/03/2024
| Place of transaction
| Amsterdam
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Rachel
| Last Name(s)
| Solway
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| 26.27
| Volume
| 5.00
| Total
| 131.35
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 5.00
| Price
| 26.27
| Total
| 131.35
| Date of transaction
| 28/03/2024
| Place of transaction
| London
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Huibert
| Last Name(s)
| Vigeveno
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| 30.99
| Volume
| 1,038.83
| Total
| 32,193.34
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 1,038.83
| Price
| 30.99
| Total
| 32,193.34
| Date of transaction
| 28/03/2024
| Place of transaction
| Amsterdam
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Zoe
| Last Name(s)
| Yujnovich
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Integrated Gas and Upstream Director
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| 30.99
| Volume
| 1,179.82
| Total
| 36,562.62
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 1,179.82
| Price
| 30.99
| Total
| 36,562.62
| Date of transaction
| 28/03/2024
| Place of transaction
| Amsterdam
MENAFN03042024004107003653ID1108054933
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.