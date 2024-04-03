(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
April 3rd, 2024
RCI Banque: ''2023 Annual Financial Report is now available''
The RCI Banque group ''2023 Annual Financial Report'' is now available on the Mobilize Financial Services website
Attachment
Press Release - Mise à dispo Annual financial report 2023
MENAFN03042024004107003653ID1108054906
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.