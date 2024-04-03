Investigation Into Exscientia Underway: Johnson Fistel, LLP Digs Into Alleged Securities Law Violations - What Shareholders Need To Know

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of securities laws by Exscientia plc ( NASDAQ: EXAI) ("Exscientia" or "the Company"). We are looking into whether the Company or its executives failed to disclose vital information to investors, leading to losses on their investments. If you have purchased Exscientia securities and have experienced losses, we encourage you to join our investigation to potentially make claims and recover under federal securities laws.



If you have purchased Exscientia securities and have experienced losses, we encourage you to join our investigation to potentially make claims and recover under federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? Exscientia issued a press release on February 13, 2024, announcing the termination of Andrew Hopkins as the company's Chief Executive Officer and Principal Executive Officer, as well as his removal as an Executive Director of the Board, effective immediately and for cause. This decision by the Board of Directors was made following an investigation that revealed Dr. Hopkins had engaged in inappropriate relationships with two employees, which were deemed inconsistent with the company's standards and values.

Further details emerged as a special committee of the board enlisted outside counsel to investigate the alleged conduct of the executive. The inquiry uncovered, per news reports, that David Nicholson, the board chairman, had prior knowledge of one of Hopkins' relationships and addressed it independently with outside counsel, rather than consulting with the board. Subsequently, after discussions with other board members, Nicholson resigned from his board position. As a result of these developments, Exscientia's stock price experienced a significant decline of 20%.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information about the Company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or ... .

