Bic: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For March 2024

For March 2024 CLICHY – April 03, 2024 In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for March 2024:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 01/03/2024 6 646 66,8492 444 279,90 04/03/2024 1 198 66,9807 80 242,88 04/03/2024 46 067 67,0500 3 088 792,35 06/03/2024 7 629 66,9573 510 817,15 07/03/2024 5 312 66,6138 353 852,51 07/03/2024 25 000 66,7500 1 668 750,00 08/03/2024 11 780 66,4375 782 633,75 11/03/2024 25 000 65,6500 1 641 250,00 11/03/2024 2 139 65,4444 139 985,57 13/03/2024 2 002 65,1116 130 353,42 15/03/2024 15 595 64,9352 1 012 664,44 18/03/2024 1 563 64,4493 100 734,26 19/03/2024 9 549 63,6888 608 164,35 20/03/2024 11 600 63,5000 736 600,00 20/03/2024 10 000 63,4000 634 000,00 21/03/2024 5 171 63,2096 326 856,84 25/03/2024 30 000 63,5000 1 905 000,00 TOTAL 216 251 65,5025 14 164 977,42

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC KidsTM, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2023, BIC Net Sales were €2,263 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube .

2024 Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

1 st Quarter 2024 Results April 23, 2024 (post market close) 2024 Annual General Meeting May 29, 2024 2 nd Quarter and 1 st Half 2024 Results July 31, 2024 (post market close) 3 rd Quarter and 9 Months 2024 Results October 23, 2024 (post market close)

