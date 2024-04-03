WENDEL: Shareholders’ Meeting Set For May 16, 2024

Shareholders' Meeting set for May 16, 2024

Wendel informs its shareholders that the Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Thursday May 16, 2024, at 3 p.m. (Paris time) at the Auditorium Cézanne Saint-Honoré, located at 2-4, rue Paul-Cézanne, 75008 Paris.

The notice of meeting, being worth convening notice, is published today in French in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires ( It includes notably the agenda, the draft resolutions which will be presented to the Meeting and the conditions to take part in the Meeting. It is also available on the Wendel website.

Other documents and information concerning this Meeting will be available to shareholders and published as from April 25, 2024, under legal and regulatory conditions, on the dedicated page of the Wendel website .

The Meeting will be available by webcast in its entirety, live and replay. All information about the Meeting is available on the dedicated page of Wendel website: .

Agenda

Thursday April 25, 2024

Q1 2024 Trading update – Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2024 (post-market release)

Thursday May 16, 2024

Annual General Meeting

Wednesday July 31, 2024

H1 2024 results – Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2024, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)

Thursday October 24, 2024

Q3 2024 Trading update – Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2024 (post-market release)

Thursday December 5, 2024

2024 Investor Day .

