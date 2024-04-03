Consumer Portfolio Services Appoints Gateway To Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the“Company”) , an independent specialty finance technology company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes or limited credit histories, has appointed Gateway Group , a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to manage its expanded investor relations program initiatives, including providing corporate messaging and other consulting services to the Company.



Gateway will work closely with CPS management to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include but are not limited to: refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning; strategic advisory services; and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts and other key contacts in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences, including its annual Gateway Conference .

Mike Lavin, President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Legal Officer stated:“As we advance into 2024, CPS is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory, underscored by our strong performance in loan originations. In 2023, we processed 2.9 million applications and funded $1.36 billion in sub-prime auto contracts. This performance has expanded our total managed portfolio to $3.2 billion, marking the largest amount in our history. Our strategic investments in AI and machine learning have enhanced operational efficiency and fortified our ability to adapt to market changes and meet evolving consumer needs. The strong fundamentals of our business, particularly our reduced leverage across the portfolio, provide a solid foundation for sustainable growth. Additionally, our disciplined management of core operating expenses, even as we pursue portfolio expansion, is a testament to our operational excellence.”

“We've partnered with Gateway for its strong institutional relationships as well as the firm's proven track record of driving successful outcomes for other high-growth, leading technology and finance companies. We look forward to working closely with the Gateway team to execute a comprehensive investor relations program that will allow us to improve our corporate profile, enhance our market position, and expand our shareholder base.”

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail instalment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is your strategic financial communications partner. Our white-glove approach enables us to be a true extension of our clients' teams. When combined with our comprehensive set of capabilities, this holistic engagement model allows Gateway to add value during every phase of your corporate journey, from landing your first media story as a private company to communicating your first earnings call as a public company. For more information, visit gateway-grp or follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations of growth, our ability to adapt to market changes and meet consumer needs, our plans for portfolio expansion, and our expectations of improving our corporate profile, enhancing our market position, and expanding our shareholder base. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances which can cause our actual results to differ. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: changes in general economic condition, shifts in company strategy, an increase in interest rates and operating expenses, our ability to generate sufficient operating and financing cash flows, levels of cash released from existing pools of contracts, and our future results of operations and financial condition. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement.

Contacts:

Company Contact

Danny Bharwani

Chief Financial Officer

949-753-6811

Investor Relations Contact

Tom Colton and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

