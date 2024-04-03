Prepaid Cards Knowledge Center 2024 - Online Business Intelligence Platform Offering Data, Analysis, And Opinion On Prepaid Cards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepaid Cards Knowledge Center - Online Business Intelligence Platform Offering Data, Analysis, and Opinion on Prepaid Cards" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Prepaid Cards Knowledge Center is an online strategy research platform offering business intelligence on prepaid cards. This platform comprises over 40,000 data points and 400+ reports across 40 countries. The authors unbiased and accurate analysis combines industry level opportunities, consumer dynamics, and market risks to deliver unique insights.

Summary

Reports from the Prepaid Card Knowledge Center provide a strategic analysis of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market:



Market dynamics: Comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry.

Innovation and market strategies: Explore prepaid card strategies, including innovations across categories, competitive positioning, and new product launches.

Open loop and closed loop: Market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Open loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 13 market segments in open loop prepaid cards for the period 2011-2020. These include gift, business & administrative expense, payroll, meal, healthcare and wellness card, consumer incentive, employee/partner incentive, travel forex, general purpose, remittance, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, insurance claims.

Closed loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 10 market segments in closed loop prepaid cards for the period 2011-2020. These include gift, meal, healthcare and wellness, consumer incentives, employee/partner incentives, entertainment and gaming, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, transit and tolls, and fuel, utilities, and others.

Prepaid card market share analysis: Details market share by key issuers and processors and understand the competitive landscape .

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with risk assessment through proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories - travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size. Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Report Scope



Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2011-2020) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Prepaid card market share analysis: Market share by key issuers and processors and understand the competitive landscape .

Consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked/underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government/public sector

Consumer spend segments: Age, income, and gender

Retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services

Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

Gift card: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

Business & administrative expense card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Payroll card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Meal card: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Healthcare and wellness card: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail consumer and corporate consumer).

Consumer incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Employee/partner incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Travel forex card: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

General purpose card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked/unbanked).

Remittance card: Market size and forecast at category level.

Teen and campus card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Social security and other government benefit program cards: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Insurance claim card: Market size and forecast at category level.

Entertainment and gaming card: Market size and forecast at category level.

Transit and toll card: Market size and forecast at category level. Fuel, utilities, and other cards: Market size and forecast at category level.



