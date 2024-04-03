BSF Trooper Found Dead In J&K's Baramulla

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 3 (IANS) A BSF trooper was found dead in J&K's Baramulla district on Wednesday, officials said.
Officials said that the trooper, identified as Constable Rutumani of the 143rd Battalion, and hailing from Assam, was found lying in a pool of blood at the sentry's post at an office in Baramulla.
Police said inquest proceedings have been started and after medico-legal formalities, the body was shifted to the government medical college and hospital in Baramulla.
Investigation has been started to ascertain the details of the incident.
