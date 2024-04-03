Prevent Smuggling Of Drugs, Cash In Punjab, Says Election Commission

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 3 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday instructed all Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police, and Senior Superintendents of Police of Punjab to enhance campaigns to prevent smuggling of drugs, liquor, and cash into the state in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

At a meeting held here, an ECI team, led by Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar, asked the officials to make all required arrangements at polling stations to ensure ease of voting to increase turnout in the elections.

The ECI team also told the officials to ensure adequate arrangements for central forces deputed during the polling on June 1.

Detailed information was sought from all districts regarding liquor and drug seizures after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. Information was also obtained about the steps taken by various districts to increase voter turnout, webcasting arrangements and make all preparations at polling stations.

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C. assured the Commission that the Lok Sabha elections would be conducted without any pressure and in a fair and free manner. He said special attention is being given this time to increase the number of model polling stations by emulating the cultural themes of the state to attract maximum voters and make the entire experience of voting a pleasant and enriching experience.

Meanwhile, the ECI and the CEO appreciated the Deputy Commissioner of Malerkotla for taking a unique initiative and designing a special application called 'Booth Raabta' to provide information related to elections, including the nearest police station, hospital, ambulance service, knowing your booth level officer, etc.