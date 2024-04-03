Global Naloxone Market To Reach $2.1 Billion By 2030 With A CAGR Of 10.8% - Market Growth Driven By Increasing Drug Dependency And Public Awareness

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Naloxone Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The future of the global naloxone market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, clinic, retail pharmacy, emergency medical, service, military facility, miscellaneous facility, and online pharmacy markets. The global naloxone market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing dependency on drugs and opioids overdose, rising public awareness of opioid addiction and overdose prevention, and rising government initiatives for naloxone distribution.

Naloxone Market Insights



The report forecasts that intranasal is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because it is easy to use, safe and increasingly available. North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing product launches or approvals by market players, along with the high rate of overdoses and opioid misuse in the area.

Naloxone by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global naloxone by strength, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.

Naloxone Market by Strength:



2.0 mg/0.1 ml

4.0 mg/ml

1 mg/ml

0.4 mg/ml Others

Naloxone Market by Route of Administration:



Intranasal

Intramuscular/Subcutaneous Intravenous

Naloxone Market by Distribution Channel:



Hospitals

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Emergency Medical

Services

Military Facilities

Miscellaneous Facilities

Online Pharmacies Others

Naloxone Market by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Naloxone Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies naloxone companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the naloxone companies profiled in this report include:



Viatris

Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Akorn Operating Company

Pfizer

Novartis

Indivior Emergent BioSolutions

Key Report Features



Market Size Estimates: Naloxone market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Naloxone market size by strength, route of administration, distribution channel, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Naloxone market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different strength, route of administration, distribution channel, and regions for the naloxone market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the naloxone market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the naloxone market by strength (2.0 mg/0.1 ml, 4.0 mg/ml, 1 mg/ml, 0.4 mg/ml, and others), route of administration (intranasal, intramuscular/subcutaneous, and intravenous), distribution channel (hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies, emergency medical, services, military facilities, miscellaneous facilities, online pharmacies, and others), and region?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

