Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for approximately 85% of all lung cancer cases (National Cancer Institute, 2020). NSCLC begins when healthy cells that make up the lining of the lungs change and grow out of control, forming a tumor. NSCLC can begin anywhere in the lungs and can be categorized into different histological subtypes: non-squamous cell carcinomas (which includes adenocarcinoma, large cell carcinoma, and other types such as undifferentiated or not otherwise specified carcinomas) and squamous cell carcinomas (Cleveland Clinic, 2022). The exact cause of NSCLC is not known, however, the leading risk factor for lung cancer is smoking. Many people with no smoking history or exposure to harmful chemicals can develop lung cancer too, suggesting a genetic link to disease development (Cancer, 2022).

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global and historical epidemiological trends for NSCLC in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and urban China). The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of NSCLC.

The diagnosed incident cases of NSCLC are segmented by age (starting at ages 18-29 years and then in 10-year age groups up to age 80 years and older), sex, stage at diagnosis (stages IA, IB, IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB, IIIC, and IV), and histological subtypes: non-squamous cell carcinoma, which includes adenocarcinoma, large cell carcinoma, and others; and squamous cell carcinoma). The diagnosed incident cases of non-squamous cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas are further segmented by genetic mutations.

Additionally, this report includes a forecast for the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of NSCLC. This epidemiology forecast for NSCLC is supported by data obtained from country-specific oncology registries, peer-reviewed articles, and population-based studies. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 8MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the forecast for diagnosed incident cases of NSCLC across these markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Executive Summary

2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 8MM forecast methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

2.4.3 Forecast assumption and methods: diagnosed incident cases of NSCLC

2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of NSCLC by stage at diagnosis

2.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of NSCLC by histological type

2.4.6 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of non-squamous cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas by immunotherapy biomarker

2.4.7 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of non-squamous cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas by genetic biomarkers

2.4.8 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of non-squamous cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas by genetic biomarker

2.4.9 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed incident cases of non-squamous cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas by genetic biomarker

2.4.10 Forecast assumptions and methods: five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of NSCLC

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for NSCLC (2022-32)

2.5.1 Diagnosed incident cases of NSCLC

2.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed incident cases of NSCLC

2.5.3 Sex-specific diagnosed incident cases of NSCLC

2.5.4 Diagnosed incident cases of NSCLC by stage

2.5.5 Diagnosed incident cases of NSCLC by histological type

2.5.6 Diagnosed incident cases of NSCLC by immunotherapy biomarker

2.5.7 Diagnosed incident cases of non-squamous and squamous NSCLC by genomic biomarker

2.5.8 Five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of NSCLC

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 COVID-19 impact

2.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.4 Strengths of the analysis

