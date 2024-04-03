KW 7100 MINI BT Keyboard From CHERRY Now Also Available For Mac Users

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Mac-optimized Bluetooth keyboard

Connect to three Mac devices at the same time Precise writing feel thanks to CHERRY SX technology



-p>

CHERRY SX scissor mechanism: Precision for a unique writing experience

The keyboard is equipped with the innovative CHERRY SX scissor mechanism, which ensures maximum precision when typing. The concave, quiet keys offer a smooth and fatigue-free typing experience. With a guarantee of more than 10 million keystrokes per key, the keyboard is particularly durable. The use of lasered key labelling also ensures the highest possible abrasion resistance.

Quality and performance

The KW 7100 MINI BT FOR MAC impresses with its stable, robust housing and high-quality materials for a long service life. The keyboard is equipped with replaceable 2 AAA lithium batteries and weighs 450 grams with dimensions of 11.6 x 5.1 x 0.6 inches.

Prices and availability

The KW 7100 MINI BT FOR MAC, in Moonlight White, is now available on Amazo for $44.99.

Further information is available online at cherryamericas.

About CHERRY

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches. The company also manufactures computer input devices such as keyboards, mice and headsets for applications in gaming, esports, office and hybrid workstations, industry and healthcare. Since its foundation in 1953, Cherry has stood for innovative, high-quality products that are specially developed for the different needs of customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate and operates production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) as well as various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.

Press contact

Marcus Lim

Max Borges Agency

Email: ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at