Bitfufu Inc. To Report Full Year 2023 Financial Results On April 11, 2024

BitFuFu Inc., ("BitFuFu" or"the Company") (NASDAQ: FUFU), a fast-growing digital asset mining service and world-leading cloud-mining service provider, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, April 11, 2024 before the U.S. markets open.

The Company's management team will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 11, 2024 (8:00 P.M. Singapore Time on the same day).

All participants must register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu is a fast-growing digital asset mining service and world-leading cloud-mining service provider. BitFuFu received investment from Bitmain Technologies, Ltd. (“Bitmain”), a world-leading digital asset mining hardware manufacturer, and is Bitmain's sole strategic partner in the cloud mining space.

BitFuFu is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions to a global customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with Bitmain, BitFuFu enables institutional customers and digital asset enthusiasts to mine digital assets efficiently.

For more information, please visit .

