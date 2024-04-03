Stolt-Nielsen Limited To Host A Video Conference To Present The Results For The First-Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, April 3, 2024 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a virtual presentation to discuss the Company's unaudited results for the first quarter of 2024 on Wednesday , April 10, 2024 at 14:00 CEST (08:00 EDT, 13:00 BST) .

The virtual presentation will be hosted by:

- Mr. Udo Lange - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

- Mr. Alex Ng - Vice President Strategy & Business Development, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

To join the virtual presentation, please click here .

The presentation will be published on our website:



For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

Alex Ng

Vice President Strategy & Business Development

UK +44 (0) 2076118913

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the Company) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

