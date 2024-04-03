Cheers To National Beer Day With Dickey’S Legit. Texas. Lager.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The charitable arm of Dickey's Barbecue Pit collaborates with Ft. Worth brewery

Dallas, TX, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, along with Dickey's Barbecue Pit, invites guests to celebrate National Beer Day with their brand new beer, the Legit. Texas. Lager!

It's National Beer Day this weekend, and the perfect occasion for barbecue and beer enthusiasts to fire up the grill and enjoy Panther Island Brewing's new collaboration with the historic Texas barbecue brand. Not only is the crisp, flavorful beverage the perfect match for Dickey's hickory smoked barbecue, but it's also supporting local first responder teams with a portion of the Legit. Texas. Lager. sales will go directly to The Dickey Foundation.

On Sunday, April 7th, Dickey's guests can purchase a Legit. Texas. Lager. for only $2.00 with the purchase of a meal ($12 minimum) only at participating Dickey's stores. One beer limit per qualified meal purchase.

“Here at Dickey's and The Dickey Foundation, we know that pit-masters and beer often go hand in hand,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey's Barbecue Pit.“We are so excited to responsibly celebrate this fun holiday alongside our partners at Panther Island Brewing and the new Legit. Texas. Lager. Cheers!”

For now, the new Legit. Texas. Lager. can be purchased at the Panther Island brewery, as well as at the following Dickey's Barbecue Pit stores:



4610 N Central Expwy. Dallas, TX 75206

3765 Belt Line Road, Addison, TX 75001

2525 Wycliff Ave Ste 130 Dallas, TX 75219

Love Field Airport

D/FW Airport Terminal C, Gate 6 D/FW Airport Terminal E, Gate 27

Don't forget, barbecue lovers can order any of Dickey's slow-smoked meats, savory sides, party packs and more at Dickeys, by calling their local Dickey's store, or with a Catering Expert at 866-BARECUE.

