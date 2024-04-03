Thor Equities Group Brings Rail Access To Newly Renovated Industrial Asset In NJ

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in real estate development, leasing, and management, is pleased to announce a long-term lease with F&T Trucking Co. Inc., at 14-22 River Road in Bogota, New Jersey.

F&T Trucking Co., a trucking and shipping provider based in New Jersey, will occupy 41,000 square feet at Thor's recently renovated property, and benefit from vitally important rail access. Located in one of the strongest submarkets in the country, 14-22 River Road in Bogota offers 18' ceiling heights, office space, 157 parking stalls, new lighting, and 20 loading docks – 5 of which are brand new with a newly paved truck court. The 10-acre property is located directly off one of New Jersey's most heavily trafficked expressways, Route 80, and allows for easy access to the NYC metro area as it is situated just five miles from the George Washington Bridge.

Thor Equities worked closely with The New York, Susquehanna & Western Railway Corp. to bring rail access back to the site for F&T , and organized the ability to add rail to support additional users from 98,000 square feet up to 152,000 square feet. Properties with rail access are invaluable in today's market as they allow users to ship goods more cost effectively, and rail transport can accommodate greater quantities compared to trucks. Assets with rail access also allow users to evade supply chain bottlenecks and reduce their carbon footprints as rail transport is one of the most eco-friendly modes of transportation.

“Situated in one of the strongest industrial markets in the country, 14-22 River Road offers an ideal location and rail access that offers users a consistent, efficient, and cost-saving mode of transport,” said Chairman and CEO of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt.“We look forward to welcoming new tenants to the site who can benefit from rail's many advantages, and enhance their business operations.”

Thor's recent activity includes the firm's push into the data center sector which CEO and Chairman, Joe Sitt, discussed on CNBC's Squawk on the Street show . Mr. Sitt discussed the voracious appetite for new technology driving the demand for data centers and interest from investors. Thor also completed a series of construction milestones across its industrial portfolio and signed a collection of notable leases in the US in the last few months.

About Thor Equities Group

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property's potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit .

